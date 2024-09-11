Before checking out your groceries, you can now check out the singles in the supermarket too. A new Dutch “flirting hour” is here and ready to matchmake.

It all started with a viral TikTok in which a Spanish woman explains that between 7 and 8 PM in her local supermarket is the perfect window of opportunity for flirting.

The sign you’re on the market? Placing a pineapple upside down in your trolley.

Now we have the Dutch answer, so it’s time to shop ’til you drop (some serious game). 🔥

Let Jumbo jump-start your love life

The Romans had Cupid, the Greeks had Eros, and the Dutch have Jumbo. 💘

The big yellow supermarket is brightening up your weekly shop with its own variation on flirting hour, so forget the pineapples real quick.

Instead, take a stroll down the dry goods aisle and ask yourself: would you *rusk* it all for love?

That’s right, Jumbo suggests placing a roll of rusks upside down in your trolley on any working day between 6 and 7 PM if you’re open to flirting.

As far as we know, Jumbo is not offering returns if the item — ahem, potential partner — is not to your liking. 😉

Would you partake in this new flirting hack at the supermarket? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.