It’s happening again! There are no trains running to and from Amsterdam Centraal. According to NOS, there is a “major signal and switch failure”.

If you’re on the morning commute to the capital of the Netherlands, you’re in for a shocker. The Dutch railways believe this problem will cause disruptions until 11:30 am, so inform your professors, bosses, and teachers! You’re going to be late today.

Update: The trains will be back to normal at 10:30 am.

Stay tuned for more as the story develops.