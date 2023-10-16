Buying groceries in the Netherlands is actually CHEAPER than the European average

Leave it to the Dutch to know how to save their money. According to Het Parool, Dutchies spend 2% less on groceries than the rest of Europe.

Prices vary quite a bit depending on the product. Bread and grains are on average a whopping 14% cheaper in the Netherlands (lucky for all those Dutchies who have a broodje for lunch).

Buying fish in the Netherlands is 12.5% cheaper than the European average, while ready-made meals, and eggs and dairy trail behind at 3.5% and 2.5%.

The Dutchies don’t feel this way

In contrast, Dutch people don’t feel like their groceries are so cheap after all — to the point that people living near Germany will cross the border to shop there for cheaper options.

Dutchies will truly do anything to save money, and we respect it.

This strategy is actually quite logical, as the basic prices in Germany are indeed lower. The prices of specific products also vary depending on regions and store types, so the German Lidl is most likely cheaper than your average Albert Heijn.

That being said, the Netherlands runs deals and discounts more often. It’s the land of Bonus cards, limited-time offers, and buy one, get one free deals.

In fact, ABN AMRO’s food market analyst Rob Morren says that more than a quarter of the groceries that Dutch people do are on promotion.

