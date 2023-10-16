🚀 New feature alert! Find the best businesses for internationals on DutchReview's Business Directory

Buying groceries in the Netherlands is actually CHEAPER than the European average

Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Leave it to the Dutch to know how to save their money. According to Het Parool, Dutchies spend 2% less on groceries than the rest of Europe. 

Prices vary quite a bit depending on the product. Bread and grains are on average a whopping 14% cheaper in the Netherlands (lucky for all those Dutchies who have a broodje for lunch).

Buying fish in the Netherlands is 12.5% cheaper than the European average, while ready-made meals, and eggs and dairy trail behind at 3.5% and 2.5%. 

The Dutchies don’t feel this way

In contrast, Dutch people don’t feel like their groceries are so cheap after all — to the point that people living near Germany will cross the border to shop there for cheaper options. 

Dutchies will truly do anything to save money, and we respect it.

READ MORE | Best supermarkets in the Netherlands: the international’s guide

This strategy is actually quite logical, as the basic prices in Germany are indeed lower. The prices of specific products also vary depending on regions and store types, so the German Lidl is most likely cheaper than your average Albert Heijn.

That being said, the Netherlands runs deals and discounts more often. It’s the land of Bonus cards, limited-time offers, and buy one, get one free deals.

@dutchreview Nothing like saving €0,32 #CapCut #fyp #dutchreview #albertheijnbonus #korting #liveinthenetherlands ♬ original sound – DutchReview

In fact, ABN AMRO’s food market analyst Rob Morren says that more than a quarter of the groceries that Dutch people do are on promotion.

Do you think the grocery store prices in the Netherlands are cheap? Tell us in the comments!

Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Julia de Oliveira Moritz
Júlia was born in Brazil, but she’s been away for more than half her life. At five years old, she moved to Nigeria, and at 14, she came to the Netherlands. She came for her education and stayed for… something. She’s not sure if that something is the vibrant springtime or the live music bars. All she knows is that this is her new home, at least for now.

