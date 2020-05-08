If you can’t decide whether you prefer your weather hot or cold, you’re in luck. This weekend is forecasted to be warm on Saturday, then cooler this Sunday, particularly in evening.

This Saturday, temperatures will rise to 20-23 degrees in the north and west of the country, roughly 24 degrees in the middle and east, and 25-26 (woah!) degrees in the south and southeast, according to Weeronline.

So if you’re looking for the perfect opportunity to bring out those summer dresses from hibernation or throw on some shorts, Saturday is your day.

Winter is coming

But don’t box way the winter gear just yet — on Sunday, a strong wind blowing from the north will cause the temperature to dip by nearly 10 degrees in some parts. Now that’s quite the temperature shock.

The temperature will vary from 14 degrees in the north to 21 degrees in the south. And these are only the maximums, which will likely peak in the morning, then grow colder as the day continues.

By nighttime, it is predicted that temperatures in the north will reach 3-4 degrees.

On Sunday, accompanied by cooler temperatures are clouds, some rain and gusts of wind. But fear not, by next week Wednesday, the ascent to summer will be back on track.

Ad

How will you spend your hot Saturday and cold Sunday this weekend? Let us know in the comments.