These changes will hit your wallet in the Netherlands next week

To spend or not to spend?

News
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭
Last updated
1 minute read
From wages to rental contracts, a number of policies are coming into effect starting on July 1.

How much money will you be saving or spending? Here’s what RTL Nieuws has to say.

Minimum wages increase

Every July 1, the minimumloon (minimum wage) is adjusted based on the general growth of wages over the last six months.

Thus, the minimum wage increases to €13.68 per hour gross for employees aged 21 and older. The minimum wage for employees under 18 will also increase.

Check out the new minimum wages by age (in Dutch).

Benefits increase as well

As the minimum wage increases, so do other work benefits (incoming abbreviation spam):

These include the Unemployment Act (WW), the Pension Act (AOW), the Capacity for Work Act (WIA), and the Disability Insurance Act (WAO).

Parents with children who require a lot of care (under the Long-Term Care Act or WLZ) will receive double childcare benefits on July 1. The outgoing cabinet has also relaxed the application procedure for this benefit.

The childcare benefit, in general, will also increase for kids up to 17 years old, but this change only comes into effect in October.

Permanent rental contracts become the norm

Previously, Dutch landlords used temporary contracts to gradually increase the rent of their houses with each new tenant.

To protect tenants, landlords must provide permanent rental contracts if a temporary contract is finished — a much-needed policy in the fight against the Dutch housing shortage.

Of course, there are exceptions to this, such as if you’re a student or if you’re leaving the home for a renovation.

Vacation days are expiring

The statutory vacation days you’ve built up since 2023 but not taken will expire on July 1.

In some cases, the limitation period of vacation days doesn’t apply, and other agreements may apply (based on collective labour agreements or extra vacation days outside of the statutory number).

Why not use up any leftover vacation days while there’s actually some sun in the Netherlands? Tip: act fast. 🌞

How will these changes affect you? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Freepik
Third culture kid Katrien has been working as a writer and editor at DutchReview for over two years, originally moving to the Netherlands as a tween. Equipped with a Bachelor’s in communication and media and a Master’s in political communication, she’s here to stay for her passion for writing, whether it’s current Dutch affairs, the energy market, or universities. Just like the Dutch, Katrien lives by her agenda and enjoys the occasional frietje met mayo — she just wishes she could grow tall, too.

