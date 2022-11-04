The Ultimate Guide to Applying for Child Benefits in the Netherlands

We’ve put together the ULTIMATE guide on child benefits in the Netherlands. If you’d like some support but don’t know where to begin, then look no further! Take a seat, beloved reader. You’ve come to the right place.

Congrats! You’re moving to The Netherlands or becoming a parent — or both! Whatever reason you’re here for in regards to Dutch childcare: we want to help.

What are child benefits in the Netherlands?

Let’s start with the basics.

Child benefits are where the government gives you money towards the expenses of raising a child. Yay!

In the Netherlands, this is paid for by the SVB (Social Insurance Bank or Sociale Verzekeringsbank).

Dutch child benefit (toeslagen) is paid on a quarterly basis.

The government will shoulder some of the financial burdens of taking care of a child! Image: Depositphotos

If your child is due to be born here, the first payment you receive will be for the next quarter after your child’s birthday — starting in January, April, July or October.

Have we lost you yet? Don’t worry — we know this is a lot of information, so we’re going to break it down.

There are 3 types of child benefits that you can receive, depending on your situation.

Children’s Allowance: Kinderbijslag

First of all, there’s Kinderbijslag, which helps cover the general costs of raising children.

To receive this type of child benefit, you must be registered and living in the Netherlands.

In some special cases, you can be living abroad, but only if you have a “social security agreement” with the Netherlands and are insured by the Dutch child benefit scheme (AKW).

If you live and work here, then the allowance should be provided automatically to you via the SVB when the baby is born, but if not, you can always apply using your DigiD code.

The amount of child benefit you receive depends on how many kids you have and how old they are.

It will also change if the child has a disability, if they live at home, and/or if they have a part-time job.

Here’s a list to give you an idea of the serious coinage you could end up receiving for child benefits in the Netherlands!

In 2018 the general amount of child benefits per child per quarter is:

€249,31 for children up to age 5

€302,74 for children aged 6 to 11

€356,16 for children aged 12 to 17

Child Benefit: Kindgebonden Budget

Secondly, to most Dutchies and honorary Dutchies alike, this is probably the most important child benefit in the Netherlands.

This will help pay for your child’s schooling. Image: Depositphotos

The Kindgebonden helps parents and guardians cover the cost of their children’s clothing, food and school/international school.

Again, this depends on your level of income, and how many kids you have. To put it in simpler terms: the higher your income, the lower your child benefit will be.

Remember to spend wisely, people!

The requirements for this child benefit are as follows:

You have at least one child under the age of 18

You receive the Kinderbijslag (children’s allowance) from the SVB

You’re in possession of a valid residence permit

You don’t have “too much money”

The last one is a weird one — but this is all about “capital.”

If you don’t have a fiscal partner, your capital can’t exceed €120,020. If you do, then the maximum combined capital is €151,767.

Every individual is different (hooray for multiculturalism and uniqueness!), so there may be conditions and exceptions that apply to you personally that we haven’t listed here — in which case you should head on over to the Belastingdienst.

This is a government organisation (that deals with all that Dutch tax and customs admin stuff) which can help you with the child benefit system.

You can find out all the nitty-gritty specifics of what kind of benefit you’ll be receiving. Here’s a nice one, for example: are you a single parent? Then you’re entitled to more money!

Childcare Benefit: Kinderopvangtoeslag

Finally, the Kinderopvangtoeslag is the last child benefit in the Netherlands.

Are you studying alongside raising your child? The Kinderopvangtoeslag can help! Image: Depositphotos

This is for parents or guardians who are working, studying or following an integration course, who already receive the Children’s Allowance (kinderbijslag) and/or are partially responsible for the child. Woah, that’s a mouthful! Let’s break it down.

If the child is registered at your address (which you have a valid residence permit for), has not yet started secondary education and still attends a registered daycare facility, you are eligible for the Childcare Benefit.

You must have a contract with a childcare centre or childminder, and you must pay (part) of the childcare costs. The child benefit is calculated on an hourly basis.

The exact amount of child benefit you receive will depend on your personal income (as usual) and the type of childcare.

The specific expenses of the childcare you choose, therefore, will come into play.

Can I get child benefits in the Netherlands as a foreigner?

Help will always be given to those at Hogwarts — I mean, Holland.

Whether you are an expat or an international student, you will always have options for child benefits as a foreigner.

If you live or work in the Netherlands and you have a child or children under 18, never fear — you will get Dutch child benefits.

Sign me up! How do I apply for child benefits?

So, you’ve probably been reading this and exclaiming at regular intervals, “Wow! Sounds tremendously phenomenal!”

But by now, you’ll be wondering, “how do I actually get this so-called toeslagen and claim some real moola, man?”

Well, it’s pretty easy: contact SVB!

The office in your particular region determines what child benefit you’re entitled to.

Whether you already have a DigiD code and an account with “My SVB” or not, they’ll send you a claim form to fill out (you can ask for an English one), and you’ll be on your way in no time.

You just need to print it out, fill in your deets and send it back to them. Simples!

If you’d like to see a quick estimate of the amount of child benefits you’ll receive, here is a handy calculation tool that works it all out for you!

And if your browser can’t translate Dutch, here’s a PDF showing you how to calculate your child benefits in English.)

Note: all this includes step-children and foster children! If you already receive child benefits and you’re looking into fostering or adopting a child, you can use your DigiD code to report this as a “change in domestic circumstances.”

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in October 2018, and was fully updated in November 2022 for your reading pleasure.