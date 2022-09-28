No decision yet: Dutch politicians struggle to agree on Transgender Law

The Dutch cabinet met last night to discuss the proposal of a new law which would make it easier for transgender people to self-identify without the need for expert intervention. But, it looks like the debate isn’t even close to over.

Many political parties haven’t yet spoken their views. As a result, the discussion will continue later this evening, reports the NOS.

And what’s causing the hold up? Political parties seem to question the removal of an expert’s opinion during the process for a transgender person to legally change their gender on official documents.

Expert opinions come at a cost

Currently, in order to change their identity, transgender people must go to a psychologist in order to obtain a document to prove that they are “clearly convinced they belong to the opposite sex.” 

This statement is expensive — it costs a casual €250 to meet with an expert and an extra €65 for the statement itself. This new law would say “doei” to the need for an expert opinion. 

READ MORE | The Netherlands is debating a new transgender law: let’s talk about it

Put simply: it means transgender people have one less thing to worry about, and they would be able to change their identities with relative ease. 

Even the experts question the need

Speaking with the NOS, experts explain that they believe that their judgements add little value, further confirming that it should be up to the individual to be able to identify themselves. 

Manifesto against the law change

A manifesto, signed mostly by right-wing conservatives, has surfaced arguing against the introduction of this new law. Posters about the manifesto were defaced in many cities.

The manifesto makes reference to a 2017 study based in the US, in which it was speculated that up to 80% of children question their gender identity. However, experts have stated that this study is outdated. 

Brand Berghouwer, chairman of the Transgender Network Netherlands, says of the manifesto to NOS, “Actually you say to a group that already has to deal with violence disproportionately: ‘You are not allowed to be there’. I think that is bad.”

Currently, the mortality risk in transgender people is twice as high as in cisgender people, showing that sentiments like the manifesto have a real effect on transgender people.

Making up for the past

It’s also important to note that, up until 2014, it was mandatory for all transgender people to undergo a sterilisation process — making them infertile — in order to change their identities on official documents. 

One might see this new law, and the ease of changing identity, as the Dutch government ‘making up’ for years of enforced sterilisation and mental struggle pushed onto transgender individuals. 

Cabinet to meet again

Dutch political parties will meet again to further discuss the introduction of this law. The Christian Democratic Appeal (CDA) will have the floor later today. The party has doubts but isn’t crucial for a majority vote. 

Heather is a Dublin native, addicted to catching the Luas, the Irish version of a tram, for one stop, and well used to the constant rain and shine. Seeking to swap one concrete city for another (with a few more canals and a friendlier attitude to cyclists) here she is with the Dutch Review! As a Creative Writing student, she can usually be found sweating over the complicated formatting of her latest poem or deep inside the pages of a book, and loves writing, writing, writing.

