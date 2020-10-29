1 Passport

When thinking about what to bring when moving to the Netherlands, this is by far the most important piece of documentation that you could bring here. If you’re a Brit or outside the EU, this is will be an impossible task to forget, but for people who can travel on their government ID cards, you could possibly forget it. This also goes for if you wanted to leave the Netherlands to holiday elsewhere — if it’s outside of the EU a passport will be needed. So, in short: don’t forget it!

So, what would I need a passport for?

This is what would you need when you first register to an address in the Netherlands. Without registration, you aren’t able to do simple tasks like open a bank account, pay your rent and bills and work legally.

In the Netherlands, it is a legal requirement to carry ID around with you at all times. If you do not have your ID card, you will need a passport as a proof of identification (or you face a nasty fine, or being detained).

If you want to leave or enter the country (or other countries) outside of the EU and/or if you don’t have an official government ID card.