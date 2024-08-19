Here’s why there might be no more Chinese restaurants in the Netherlands in the future

Beatrice Scali
Chinese restaurants in the Netherlands are facing significant challenges. Even worse, experts are concerned that recent legislation changes could potentially eliminate the sector within the next ten years.

More specifically, staff mobility in Dutch Chinese restaurants has hit a great wall of… bureaucracy.

Why? Since July 1, 2024, new laws regulating hiring processes have made it more difficult than ever to find Chinese cooks.

READ MORE | Chinese food in the Netherlands: Dutch-Chinese food 101

This has left restaurants scrambling for solutions, with many reducing their working days, closing down parts of their business, or even cutting their menu in half.

The ‘Wok Agreement’ is up in flames

According to experts, the new law might deal a fatal blow to an already struggling sector. 

“I fear that in ten years, there will be no Chinese restaurants left at all,” the co-owner of Amsterdam’s famous Nam Kee restaurant tells Het Parool.

But the problem isn’t new: increasingly strict laws have been causing chef shortages in the Netherlands for over a decade.

In 2014, the so-called ‘Wok Agreement’ proposed a partial solution to the problem.

The law allowed Chinese restaurants to impose otherwise illegal requirements throughout their hiring process, such as fluency in specific Asian languages or specific skills in Asian cuisine. 

However, the agreement was scrapped in 2022 due to concerns that it facilitated illegal labour practices. 

‘Without Asian cooks, no Asian restaurants’

With the special ‘Wok Agreement’ requirements being dropped, restaurants are now expected to seek out European cooks and train them in Asian cuisine. 

Sector workers find this unacceptable, and in May, they submitted a petition to the Tweede Kamer (Dutch House of Representatives), titled ‘Without Asian cooks, no Asian restaurants’.

So far, they haven’t been heard.

Do you think the law should make an exception for Asian chefs coming to work in the Netherlands? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Feature Image:Dreamstime
Five years after spreading her wings away from her beloved Genova, Bia has just landed at DutchReview as an editorial intern. She has lived in China, Slovenia, Taiwan, and — natuurlijk — the Netherlands, where she just completed her bachelor's in International Studies.

  Donald van Straaten
    Asian cooks represent many years of culinary skill and they should be allowed to enter the country for the purpose of keeping Chinese Restaurants in business, to expect restaurants to train cooks as they need them is a ridiculous and counter productive to keeping Chinese restaurants alive.

