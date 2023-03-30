Forecasts of clouds and rain with a chance of thunder in the Netherlands

NewsWeather
Lyna Meyrer
Lyna Meyrer
people-walking-in-rain-in-amsterdam
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/75730353/stock-photo-people-walking-down-the-street.html

The Netherlands has got another rainy day ahead of itself but with a fun twist this time: a chance of thunderstorms. Leuk — not!

Luckily, Sunday will live up to its name, and bring us some well-deserved rays of sunshine. ☀️

March is marching out with rain

While temperatures rise to around 14-16 degrees Celsius today, we will see a mix of sun, clouds, and rain showers, according to WeerOnline. So really, just an average day in the Netherlands. 🤷‍♀️

This afternoon, especially in the east and south, strong showers can be accompanied by hail, thunderstorms, and gusts of wind of up to 60 kilometres per hour. 💨

In the rest of the country, we may be blessed with some sunshine. Hoera!

You may want to hold on to your umbrella, though, because these rainy conditions also continue into Friday and Saturday. 🫠

Spring, is that you?!

From Sunday onwards, this beautiful flat country will finally see more sunlight. ☀️

Next week will bring us lots of sun, with only occasional clouds and the chance of a few short showers.

Are you excited for Dutch spring to finally start? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Tired of Dutch cities? 5 reasons to consider moving to ‘the country’
Next article
The Dutch East India Company was richer than Apple, Google, and Facebook combined
Lyna Meyrer
Lyna Meyrer
Originally from Luxembourg, Lyna moved to the Netherlands for her studies — not expecting to fall in love with the Netherlands as much as she did. After having lived in Amsterdam and Utrecht, she now resides in Leiden, where she is pursuing her master’s degree. Besides desperately trying to keep her plants alive, she can be found writing to-do lists, going on long coffee walks, or working up a sweat at the gym.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Dutch parliament wants to stop sustainability subsidies for the most polluting companies

The Dutch House of Representatives wants to stop subsidising sustainability costs to the Dutch companies emitting the most greenhouse gases.  These...
Naomi Lamaury -

Latest posts

The narrowest house in Amsterdam: everything you need to know

Brin Andrews - 0
Amsterdam’s architecture is unique and varied. You’ll find tall houses, historic houses, slanted houses, and even sinking houses. But Amsterdam's homes are perhaps best...

Furnishing your house in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide

Emma Brown - 5
So, you've just moved into your new place in the Netherlands. Great! But here's the thing: it's unfurnished, semi-furnished, or just ugly. Nightmare. Well, we're...

The best banks in the Netherlands for internationals

DutchReview Crew - 4
Finding the best banks for expats in the Netherlands can be a real search. There'll be many factors that influence your decision, from extra...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.