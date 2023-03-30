Forecasts of clouds and rain with a chance of thunder in the Netherlands

The Netherlands has got another rainy day ahead of itself but with a fun twist this time: a chance of thunderstorms. Leuk — not!

Luckily, Sunday will live up to its name, and bring us some well-deserved rays of sunshine. ☀️

March is marching out with rain

While temperatures rise to around 14-16 degrees Celsius today, we will see a mix of sun, clouds, and rain showers, according to WeerOnline. So really, just an average day in the Netherlands. 🤷‍♀️

Ah… the weather isn’t that bad, today it only hailed, then rained, then was sunny then windy then… repeated this until night fall. Weather is great in The Netherlands! — FPL Ideas (@equality111111) March 29, 2023

This afternoon, especially in the east and south, strong showers can be accompanied by hail, thunderstorms, and gusts of wind of up to 60 kilometres per hour. 💨

In the rest of the country, we may be blessed with some sunshine. Hoera!

You may want to hold on to your umbrella, though, because these rainy conditions also continue into Friday and Saturday. 🫠

Spring, is that you?!

From Sunday onwards, this beautiful flat country will finally see more sunlight. ☀️

Next week will bring us lots of sun, with only occasional clouds and the chance of a few short showers.

