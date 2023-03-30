Pepsi has a new logo and Dutchies find it a bit too familiar

NewsInternationalWeird
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
photo-of-pepsi-cans-new-logo
Source: PepsiCo Beverages North America Link: https://www.pepsico.com/our-stories/press-release/pepsi-unveils-a-new-logo-and-visual-identity-marking-the-iconic-brands-next-era03282023

Red, white and blue stripes — what does that make you think of? The Dutch flag? Well, now it’ll make you think of the new Pepsi logo.

Pepsi unveiled a new logo ahead of its 125-year anniversary, and we can’t say we haven’t seen it before. 👀

What makes it look like the flag of the Netherlands? It’s the horizontal layout and more vibrant colours, particularly the blue.

READ MORE | Dutch Quirk #88: Hang their school backpack on their house flagpole after graduating

More contemporary

The goal in reimagining the logo was to infuse “great energy, confidence, and boldness”, said Mauro Porcini, chief design officer of PepsiCo, in a press release

PepsiCo said that the more vibrant blue and black would bring a “contemporary edge” to the colour scheme of the brand. We guess we can take that as a compliment to the Dutch flag. 😏

The new design is also incorporating the colour black to show dedication to Pepsi Zero Sugar in the future. This, with other new modern elements such as a new can silhouette, will embrace the brand’s heritage and help the brand succeed digitally.

Pepsi accidentally goes Dutch

And we aren’t the only ones to notice the new logo’s similarity to the Dutch flag.

The Pepsi logo has looked similar to the Dutch flag before. Consumer research showed that Pepsi consumers preferred the logo from the 70s and 80s. Older logos then inspired the new logo. 

The new logo will start making appearances in the U.S. and Canada later this year, and will roll out internationally in 2024.

What do you think of the new Pepsi logo and its similarity to the Dutch flag? Tell us in the comments.

Feature Image:PepsiCo
Previous article
Dutch Quirk #116: Have a great work-life balance
Next article
Dutch parliament wants to stop sustainability subsidies for the most polluting companies
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
Originally from South Africa, Simone is having fun navigating the Dutch language, steep stairs, and bicycles (which she still manages to fall off of with her short, non-Dutch legs). An animal lover at heart, Simone can typically be found under her (growing?) mound of cats, where she uses the opportunity to read, write, and watch video compilations of creatures.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Amsterdam

The narrowest house in Amsterdam: everything you need to know

Amsterdam’s architecture is unique and varied. You’ll find tall houses, historic houses, slanted houses, and even sinking houses. But Amsterdam's...
Brin Andrews -

Latest posts

The narrowest house in Amsterdam: everything you need to know

Brin Andrews - 0
Amsterdam’s architecture is unique and varied. You’ll find tall houses, historic houses, slanted houses, and even sinking houses. But Amsterdam's homes are perhaps best...

Furnishing your house in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide

Emma Brown - 5
So, you've just moved into your new place in the Netherlands. Great! But here's the thing: it's unfurnished, semi-furnished, or just ugly. Nightmare. Well, we're...

The best banks in the Netherlands for internationals

DutchReview Crew - 4
Finding the best banks for expats in the Netherlands can be a real search. There'll be many factors that influence your decision, from extra...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.