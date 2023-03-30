FeaturedLiving in the NetherlandsHousing

Tired of Dutch cities? 5 reasons to consider moving to ‘the country’

Escape the hustle and bustle 👩‍🌾

Jessica Monkivitch
Jessica Monkivitch

Swapping a Netherlands’ stad (city) for a dorp (village) might just be the best decision you ever made.

Having lived in Amsterdam for nine years, I have recently moved to a small Dutch village, so I feel qualified to explain why it is indeed possible to be tired of city life.

Firstly, I think we can all agree that the notion of “the country” in the Netherlands is very different to what is considered the country in other parts of the world. After all, an Australian living in “the country” can mean you are miles from anywhere.

This is most definitely not the case in the Netherlands, which leads me to my first point in favour of moving to the country….

1. Remote-ish but close to important services

photo-of-NS-train-in-dutch-countryside
The Dutch train network is incredibly well connected to the cities. Image: NS

Living in a small village in the Netherlands does not mean you are disconnected. If I travel 15 minutes by bike, I have the choice of two supermarkets and many essential shops. I may have to work a bit harder to get my groceries, but it does mean I shop smarter.

When I moved, I was worried about missing restaurants, bars, and cafes, all a short walk from home in Amsterdam.

But the bonus about living in a very small country like the Netherlands means you are always close enough to a big city, and the excellent freeways and train connections ensure you are never too far from a great lunch.

So, you get the peace and quiet (no student parties on the terrace next door all summer) and the big city vibe, just less often.

2. Fresh produce, from farm to table

photo-of-farm-produce-at-roadside-stall-in-dutch-countryside
It doesn’t get fresher than this. Image: Freepik

My well-trodden walking route takes me past fresh eggs, onions and potatoes that are available all day via an honesty box (how quaint!).

There is a local farm that sells vegetables directly from their barn, and in April, a white asparagus and strawberry farm come to life.

I can support local farmers and feel confident I am buying fresh produce. 🍓

3. Quiet roads with plenty of room to run, walk and fiets

photo-of-cyclist-in-dutch-countryside-with-yellow-flowers
Imagine this is your backyard. Image: Freepik

Navigating my local area in Amsterdam was, at times, a challenge.

My street was typically narrow, one-way, and crowded. If there wasn’t a truck of some description blocking the street (obviously at the exact time I left for work), then there was an assortment of bikes, scooters, cars, delivery vans and construction vehicles (so much construction!) all competing for space.

At times it was anxiety-inducing!

I now have long open paths that cut through fields and local drivers who slow down or stop to allow walkers past.

4. Feeling a bit more Dutch

two-students-talking
English is used less in villages than in the cities. Image: Depositphotos

In my last year in Amsterdam, I noticed English was increasingly being spoken in cafés and restaurants.

Every expat living in Amsterdam has experienced trying to order in their best Dutch, only to be served in English.

Well, when you live in a small village, you get to speak Dutch all the time! There is none of this switching to English.

Whilst a bit daunting at first, I feel my Dutch language skills might progress, and there is a sense of accomplishment that comes from operating in Dutch rather than falling back on English.

5. House prices!

Photo-of-couple-sitting-in-new-house-with-boxes-after-buying-house-with-NHG
You get a lot more bang for your buck in the country. Image: Freepik

I do not wish to add to the ongoing and, at times, overwhelming discussion of house prices. And yet…..it has become apparent, that buying an apartment, let alone a house in Amsterdam, is becoming exceedingly difficult for the average punter.

Where I live, you can buy a four-bedroom house, with a garage and garden, for around €380,000. Funda suggests for the same price in Amsterdam you can probably buy a single car park.

Not everyone wants to live in a small village, but if we are talking value for money, then there is a lot of value (and space) to be found outside of the city.

Do I miss the hustle and bustle of Amsterdam? Sometimes. Investing in a great coffee machine is vital!

Would you switch the hustle and bustle of city life for a small town? Share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below!

