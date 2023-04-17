Clouds and brief periods of sunshine forecasted for the Netherlands this week

Could it finally be glorious spring weather on the horizon? 👀 Warm weather was eindelijk (finally) supposed to hit us this week, right?

Well… not exactly, as this week will be far cloudier than anticipated. (After all, it wouldn’t be the Netherlands without its unexpected weather change, now would it? 😉)

Foggy mornings to start off the week

If you’ve been planning to transition your closet from winter to spring and summer this week, you might want to gently nudge the brakes. Those sunny spring days won’t be joining us just yet, unfortunately.

On this chilly Monday morning, fog and cloudy skies will greet us instead, especially in the north. A local shower is to be expected in the afternoon, but the day should remain largely dry, reports Weerplaza.

Temperatures will hit 15 degrees Celsius today, with a moderate northeasterly wind. Tomorrow is likely to be a little brighter, despite cloud fields moving over the country, as the sun will come out every once in a while if we’re lucky. 🌥️

Cloudy skies blocking the sun

Wednesday will be a relatively dry day, with temperatures rising to 14 degrees Celsius in the north and 17 degrees Celsius in the south.

While the temperatures might make you feel like it’s the perfect weather for drinks on a terrace, the sun won’t stay long and clouds will be the highlight of the rest of the week. ☁️

Komende week knapt het wat op, maar stabiel en warmer lenteweer zit er voorlopig niet in. Later in de week neemt de kans op buien toe en aangename voorjaarstemperaturen zitten er nog niet in. pic.twitter.com/04BOJhte2a — Buienradar (@BuienRadarNL) April 16, 2023

Translation: It will improve somewhat next week, but stable and warmer spring weather is not in the cards for the time being. Later in the week, the chance of showers will increase and pleasant spring temperatures are not yet possible.

The cloudiness will roll on into Thursday, with temperatures dropping to 12 degrees Celsius, making it feel significantly less warm than the previous days. 🥲

However, a sunny weekend could be on the cards

Got some fab weekend plans in the park or on your balcony? We may (finally) have good news for you, as the weather will likely be in our favour.

With long sunny periods and afternoon temperatures hitting 15 to 20 degrees Celsius, this weekend will definitely be something to look forward to after making it through a cloudy week.

However, with temperatures rising, the chance of thundershowers also increases — echt niet leuk!

How are you planning to spend your sunny weekend? Tell us in the comments below!