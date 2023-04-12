This time for sure: spring weather coming to NL after this weekend

NewsWeather
Naomi Lamaury
Naomi Lamaury
People-walking-around-tulip-fields-in-Netherlands
Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/25344103/stock-photo-tourists-in-tulip-garden-in.html

Warm weather is right around the corner as meteorologists promise that the Netherlands could hit temperatures of 20 degrees Celsius after the weekend.

Terraces and parks will quickly fill up in the coming days as spring weather officially arrives. 

READ MORE | Dutch tulip season: where to see the best tulip fields in the Netherlands in 2023

The lowlands will build up to warmer spring weather, and the sun will shine bright with higher temperatures after the weekend, reports Het Parool

Don’t put away your raincoats yet

Before we finally reach spring, the coming days will first be a little rainy with cooler temperatures. 

While the sun will break through the clouds, it will rain at night for the next few days. Temperatures will most likely not rise above 13 degrees.

The sunshine is so close

Keep your sunglasses and picnic blankets close, though. 

Throughout the weekend, temperatures will rise to welcome cloudless skies and warmer weather starting on Monday. 

After the weekend, some cities in the Netherlands will most likely reach the first 20 degrees of the year.

The nights will still be cold, with possible freezing inland, but the days will warm right back up quickly.

2023 spring is making its way

While the sunshine is quite certain, the wind in the coming days is less predictable. Depending on the wind, temperatures may be stuck at around 13-17 degrees if there is a strong wind. 

READ MORE | 15 things to do this spring in the Netherlands

Meteorologists are saying that warm temperatures in the Netherlands are relatively late this year. Last year, we reached the first 20 degrees a month earlier. 

How will you kick off spring weather this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Naomi Lamaury
Naomi Lamaury
Naomi came to the Netherlands four years ago for her studies with two suitcases and without ever having been to the country or knowing much about it. Now, you can find her eating ‘bitterballen’ and fighting against the Dutch wind on her bike every day like a local. Naomi enjoys writing about what is going on around her alongside a warm cup of coffee.

