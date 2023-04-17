Better late than never: trains between Leiden and The Hague to resume April 21

Trains will resume between Leiden and The Hague after a fatal train incident that severely damaged the tracks two weeks ago.

Initially, Prorail announced that train traffic would start again on April 18 but the date has now been pushed back due to unforeseen circumstances, reports NU.nl.

The damage is done but what still needs to be fixed?

Upon embarking on Project Mend, Prorail discovered that the damage done to the tracks was far greater than they had anticipated.

To add insult to injury, not only was there a great deal of wreckage to remove, but the overhead lines, the track itself, and the rail sleepers were destroyed. 

READ MORE | How did the train accident in Voorschoten happen? Experts weigh in

A spokesperson for Prorail stated, “That is why we need more time and personnel. The shortage of specialist overhead line personnel also plays a role. Three kilometres of overhead lines must be reconfirmed.”

However, the job’s been made easier since the two trains involved in the accident and the construction crane have been moved from the area on special tractors.

Has your route to work been affected by the crash? Tell us in the comments below!

After calling Malaysia her home for 19 years, Eva moved to Amsterdam to study literary and cultural analysis. Well, that was the academic theory — in reality it was more like “cultural shock.” Eva’s mastery of life in the Netherlands involved initiation into the richness of nocturnal hangouts, canals, cuisine, and upright and forthright cyclists (who she now rings her bell back at.) When she is not speeding her way through books, she is winding and weaving down endless straatjes, often finding herself, not so quite by chance, in a gezellig music bar!

