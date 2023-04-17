Better late than never: trains between Leiden and The Hague to resume April 21

Trains will resume between Leiden and The Hague after a fatal train incident that severely damaged the tracks two weeks ago.

Initially, Prorail announced that train traffic would start again on April 18 but the date has now been pushed back due to unforeseen circumstances, reports NU.nl.

The damage is done but what still needs to be fixed?

Upon embarking on Project Mend, Prorail discovered that the damage done to the tracks was far greater than they had anticipated.

One Dead, Dozens Injured In Dutch Passenger Train Crash



An overnight train crash in the Netherlands has claimed at least one life and left dozens of people injured, some of them seriously, local officials and media have said. pic.twitter.com/7OSm8oBCRL — EL-Ameen 🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@ElameenIam) April 4, 2023

To add insult to injury, not only was there a great deal of wreckage to remove, but the overhead lines, the track itself, and the rail sleepers were destroyed.

A spokesperson for Prorail stated, “That is why we need more time and personnel. The shortage of specialist overhead line personnel also plays a role. Three kilometres of overhead lines must be reconfirmed.”

However, the job’s been made easier since the two trains involved in the accident and the construction crane have been moved from the area on special tractors.

