The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will change the risk status of Spain and regions of France to code orange tonight. This is following a spike in coronavirus cases.

Tonight, Spain and regions of France will be changed to code orange. If a region is code orange this means that corona cases have surpassed a certain number and the area is now considered to be a high risk zone.

The NOS has reported that the code orange applies to the entirety of Spain (this includes the canary islands) as well as the following regions in France: Sarthe, Hérault and Alpes Maritimes. Paris and the surrounding areas of Marseille were already orange. The Scottish city of Aberdeen has also been added to this list.

A change of plans for holiday makers

Due to the high risk, travel to such areas is only recommended if it is deemed necessary. Holidays, naturally, do not fall under this classification. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs may have just cancelled a number of holiday plans.

A spokesperson for the TUI has told RTL Nieuws that there are currently about 4,000 Dutch nationals in the canary islands. Those who are already in regions such as the canary islands are expected to fly back on the flights they had booked. However, the spokesperson reported that those who had trips booked for tomorrow and the day after, have been informed by the company that their trips will not be going ahead.

The Dutch government has strongly advised people to adhere to the quarantine period and avoid unnecessary travel. This appeal comes following a rise in corona cases throughout the Netherlands.

Whether or not people will follow these guidelines and cancel their holidays, is another question. Those that will be flying back from orange or red risk countries and pass through Schiphol airport will have the option to be tested within the airport. On top of this, they will be asked to quarantine for at least 10 days.

Ad

Does this affect your travel plans? Let us know in the comments below!

Feature Image: Carlos Andres Rivera Castillo/Pexels

