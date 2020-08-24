Did the sweltering heatwave over the past two weeks make you believe that the authentic Dutch weather is far away? Think again.

Indeed lads, the autumn weather is upon us. Is that good or bad news? That’s up for you to decide, but you know what to expect. Ditch the sunscreen in favour of a raincoat. Keep the umbrella however, it works well against both the sun and rain.

So what can we expect from the weather this week? Today has already started quite cloudy, with temperatures ranging from 19 degrees around the coast to 21 degrees in Limburg, reports Buienradar. Tonight will be cloudy with a chance of some showers, and the temperature at night will drop quite considerably, down to 11 degrees in the northeast and 15 degrees in Zeeland.

Tuesday will welcome us with our long-missed Dutch rains and a generous dose of grey clouds. The temperature will not be that bad however, with around 21 degrees. In the evening expect some classic strong Dutch wind to destabilize you from your bike.

Wednesday, a potential storm

Wednesday has a surprise reserved for us. Yes, a storm is incoming. A depression over the North Sea will bring heavy gusts of winds alongside the coast, so it’s best not to go sightseeing by the beach during the storm. Does the storm have a name yet? Not quite, because we’re not sure for certain how strong it will be. Be prepared, in any case.

The rest of the week, Thursday and Friday will continue their autumnal vibes, with rains and wind. It seems the summer is over, so go out there and greet autumn head on!

Feature Image: Pexels/Pixabay