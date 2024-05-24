Happy Friday! Code yellow in place for entire NL due to thunder, rain, and hail

Add ⚡️ to your weekend plans...

NewsWeather
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Last updated
1 minute read
Dark-stormy-clouds-over-flat-dutch-landscape-with-mowed-fields
Image: Depositphotos https://depositphotos.com/573563232/stock-photo-big-wall-cloud-fields-overijssel.html

Ahhh Friday, it’s time to finally unwind, stretch out your arms — and enjoy the sound of torrential rain and thunder.

Yep, forget basking in the sunshine that was teasing many of us yesterday, this week’s forecast is as follows:

Either leave your home and embrace a runny nose, soggy clothes, and a 1 in 775,000 chance of getting hit by lightning — or stay indoors where it’s dry and enjoy some loud thunder ASMR. ⛈

Thunderstorms throughout the country

In fact, NU.nl reports that no matter where you are in the Netherlands, you have a high chance of enjoying the rumble of thunder today, with a code yellow due to thunderstorms in place for the entire country.

However, those of us in the southeast will be the first to enjoy the soothing sounds, with storms set to start in the morning.

Don’t forget the rain and hail

Of course, with it nearing the end of May, we can’t forget the chance of rain — and even the odd sprinkling of hail!

This is in spite of temperatures sitting between 17 and 22 degrees. 🤷‍♀️

Heading out after work? Don’t forget your umbrella, as the showers are set to last throughout the evening, night and even into Saturday morning for those of us in the north.

READ MORE | 11 TikToks that perfectly describe Dutch weather

Don’t throw your whole weekend away, however. Once the code yellow ends after today, the weather is expected to be delightfully changeable for the rest of the weekend.

Oh, Dutch weather — it’ll always keep you guessing!

Want the latest Dutch news to come zooming through the internet to your inbox? Dat kan! Subscribe to DutchReview’s weekly roundup 📮

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article
Aparthotel Adagio — have a long stay in luxury (at an affordable price)
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Before becoming the Senior Editor of DutchReview, Sarah was a fresh-faced international looking to learn more about the Netherlands. Since moving here in 2017, Sarah has added a BA in English and Philosophy (Hons.), an MA in Literature (Hons.), and over three years of writing experience at DutchReview to her skillset. When Sarah isn't acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her trying to sound witty while writing about some of the stickier topics such as mortgages and Dutch law.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

The cost of student housing in the Netherlands is out of control (and it’s only getting worse)

The competition for student housing in the Netherlands is fiercer than ever, and prices are only getting steeper. Now, the...
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧 -

Latest posts

Aparthotel Adagio — have a long stay in luxury (at an affordable price)

Brin Andrews - 0
Are you planning a move to Amsterdam? Or perhaps coming to the city for a long business trip? With incredible amenities, modern design, and...

The cost of student housing in the Netherlands is out of control (and it’s only getting worse)

Lottie Gale 🇬🇧 - 0
The competition for student housing in the Netherlands is fiercer than ever, and prices are only getting steeper. Now, the capital city has been...

The best prepaid SIMs for internationals and tourists in the Netherlands

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰 - 0
Prepaid SIMs offer affordability and a no-strings-attached approach to their data bundles — making them an excellent choice for internationals in the Netherlands. With year-long...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.