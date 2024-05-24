Ahhh Friday, it’s time to finally unwind, stretch out your arms — and enjoy the sound of torrential rain and thunder.

Yep, forget basking in the sunshine that was teasing many of us yesterday, this week’s forecast is as follows:

Either leave your home and embrace a runny nose, soggy clothes, and a 1 in 775,000 chance of getting hit by lightning — or stay indoors where it’s dry and enjoy some loud thunder ASMR. ⛈

Thunderstorms throughout the country

In fact, NU.nl reports that no matter where you are in the Netherlands, you have a high chance of enjoying the rumble of thunder today, with a code yellow due to thunderstorms in place for the entire country.

However, those of us in the southeast will be the first to enjoy the soothing sounds, with storms set to start in the morning.

Don’t forget the rain and hail

Of course, with it nearing the end of May, we can’t forget the chance of rain — and even the odd sprinkling of hail!

This is in spite of temperatures sitting between 17 and 22 degrees. 🤷‍♀️

Heading out after work? Don’t forget your umbrella, as the showers are set to last throughout the evening, night and even into Saturday morning for those of us in the north.

Don’t throw your whole weekend away, however. Once the code yellow ends after today, the weather is expected to be delightfully changeable for the rest of the weekend.

Oh, Dutch weather — it’ll always keep you guessing!

