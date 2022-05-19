Code yellow in the Netherlands: lightning and thunderstorms on the way!

The KNMI (Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute) has given out a code yellow warning due to thunderstorms and lightning spanning across the entire country. ⚡️

Thunderstorms will appear in the morning throughout the northwest of the Netherlands and will pass through the east and the southeast during the afternoon, reports RTL Nieuws.

There will also be short bursts of rainfall and hailstones, so pas op (lookout for) your head!

The eastern half of the country will be most affected by extreme storms due to wind gusts up to 75 kilometres per hour and heavy hailstones, according to Weerplaza.

What does code yellow mean?

Code yellow is a level one warning, meaning that the impact of the weather is most likely limited. However, it’s suggested that residents remain wary of their surroundings. 🌳

The KNMI’s advice is to avoid open areas and being too close to trees as lightning can strike them anytime.

Do you think these thunderstorms will bring the much-needed rain or do you wish the sun was back already? Tell us in the comments below!