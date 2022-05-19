Code yellow in the Netherlands: lightning and thunderstorms on the way!

FeaturedNewsWeather
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
lightning thunder storm
Feature Image: Michał Mancewicz/Unsplash https://unsplash.com/photos/R9L7ukhBSgs

The KNMI (Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute) has given out a code yellow warning due to thunderstorms and lightning spanning across the entire country. ⚡️

Thunderstorms will appear in the morning throughout the northwest of the Netherlands and will pass through the east and the southeast during the afternoon, reports RTL Nieuws.

There will also be short bursts of rainfall and hailstones, so pas op (lookout for) your head!

The eastern half of the country will be most affected by extreme storms due to wind gusts up to 75 kilometres per hour and heavy hailstones, according to Weerplaza.

What does code yellow mean?

Code yellow is a level one warning, meaning that the impact of the weather is most likely limited. However, it’s suggested that residents remain wary of their surroundings. 🌳

The KNMI’s advice is to avoid open areas and being too close to trees as lightning can strike them anytime.

Do you think these thunderstorms will bring the much-needed rain or do you wish the sun was back already? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image:Unsplash
Previous articleWhy are the Dutch called the Dutch? We have the answer!
Next articleA guide to Dutch hand gestures: 5 things you need to know
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧
Lea has a passion for writing and sharing new ideas with the world. She enjoys film photography, Wes Anderson movies, fictional books and jazz music. She came to the Netherlands in 2019 for her media studies and has fallen in love with the country and its culture ever since. She loves to ride her bicycle in the city but also feels the need to overtake everyone on the bike lane (she's working on it).

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Not a moment too soon: Dutch cabinet to increase the minimum wage in 2023

The Dutch cabinet plans on raising the minimum wage already starting next year, reports the NOS. Originally, the plan to...
Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 -

Latest posts

Dutch Quirk #28: Not tip (and not need to)

Gaelle Salem - 0
Picture this: you’re out enjoying an ice cold biertje with some vrienden, it’s time to pay, and then you pause: should you leave a...

Not a moment too soon: Dutch cabinet to increase the minimum wage in 2023

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 0
The Dutch cabinet plans on raising the minimum wage already starting next year, reports the NOS. Originally, the plan to increase the minimum wage...

BREAKING: Dutch cabinet hoping to implement a cap on free-market rent

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
About 710,000 households have too little income to pay the cost of their rented home — but the Dutch cabinet plans to take a...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X