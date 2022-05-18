Mark Rutte exposed for deleting text messages every day (for years!)

NewsPolitics & Society
Juni Moltubak
Juni Moltubak
PM Mark Rutte cycling away while waving
Image: Ale__Mi/https://depositphotos.com/284368524/stock-photo-netherlands-prime-minister-mark-rutte.html

Prime Minister Mark Rutte has been exposed for deleting all text messages from his phone, on a daily basis, for years.  

For several years now, Rutte has been using an old Nokia phone — yep, one of those brick-like dinosaurs that only store up to 20 messages at a time. 

And how does he overcome the storage issue? Simple! By deleting any messages he himself considers unimportant, the NOS reports.

We all know what it’s like to have an old phone with limited storage — having to delete things all the time to make space for new apps, pictures and messages. But who would have thought that the Prime Minister seems to struggle with the same issues?

Freedom of information in question

The Dutch prime minister has come under stark scrutiny following this discovery.

The first thing that comes into question is Rutte’s time management skills (some have described his habit of deleting texts as being as time-consuming as a part-time job). 

However, the exposure also brings up more serious concerns regarding the Freedom of Information Act (WOB) and transparency in politics.

Only unimportant texts deleted

Rutte has, in his defence, claimed that he only ever deleted unimportant messages — which is in accordance with the rules and regulations of the ministry. 

He has firmly denied that he was deleting messages to cover up or withhold information, but the problem — as critics have pointed out — is that the public will just have to take the prime minister’s word for it. 

There is no easy way of finding out which messages were removed from the surface of the earth and why.

The solution? Reach out to old friends

To comply with a WOB request, Rutte (or perhaps an unfortunate assistant) now has to find his old texts by looking into his former texting partners, who hopefully have phones fancy enough to store more than 20 texts at once. 

Petra de Koning (author of the book Mark Rutte) tells RTL Nieuws that texting is the prime minister’s “trademark.” As a result, it should not be too difficult to get a hold of a decent amount of old text messages. 

The problem, as pointed out by several critics, is rather the lack of knowledge and overview of Rutte’s texting activities — and a lack of a logical explanation for why such a busy man would choose to use a phone that should have been thrown in the recycling bin long ago.  

It’s still not certain whether the prime minister’s peculiar hipster-like behaviour of sticking to old fashioned technology can be marked as a breach of communication and transparency laws — or just a quirk. 

As a result of the controversy, or perhaps out of necessity, Rutte has now been able to scrape together the funds for a new phone (which thankfully does not require daily wipes to function.)

We’re all nostalgic towards that old-school Nokia era, but is Rutte maybe taking it a bit too far? Let us know in the comments below! 

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous article19 things the Dutch did to make cycling easy and attractive
Juni Moltubak
Juni Moltubak
Juni moved to the Netherlands after realizing how expensive tuition fees in the UK are, and never regretted her choice of studying in The Hague. After three years of Political Science, she is ready for a new adventure — an internship at DutchReview! When you don’t see her typing on her laptop she can be found strolling around Haagse Bos or sitting in her lovely garden scrolling through interior design TikToks.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Economy

Dutch universities to significantly reduce tuition fees for Ukrainian refugees

Dutch universities have decided to reduce the tuition fees by about €10,000 for incoming Ukrainian refugees starting next academic year....
Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 -

Latest posts

19 things the Dutch did to make cycling easy and attractive

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 0
Biking in the Netherlands can seem daunting at first. Though, once you’ve taken off your training wheels, you'll find that cycling in the lowlands...

Dutch universities to significantly reduce tuition fees for Ukrainian refugees

Katrien Nivera 🇵🇭 - 0
Dutch universities have decided to reduce the tuition fees by about €10,000 for incoming Ukrainian refugees starting next academic year. The organisation Universities of...

New flash delivery services in Amsterdam banned for a year

Lea Shamaa 🇺🇸🇱🇧 - 0
The Amsterdam municipality decided that new flash delivery services are not allowed to open up for a year due to resident complaints. 😳 After receiving...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X