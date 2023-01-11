Experts advise to work from home tomorrow as horrible weather hits the Netherlands

The Royal Dutch Weather Institute (KNMI) has issued a code yellow warning due to turbulent weather coming our way. It applies to the whole of the Netherlands on the evening of January 11, and to the coastal provinces the next morning.

Conditions are expected to be so bad that experts advise people to work from home as much as possible, writes AD. 🌧️

Lightning does strike the same place twice

First, rain showers will start in the West of the country around 6 PM. From there, they will migrate across the country and reach the German border by 9 PM.

From 8 PM onwards, we can expect heavy thunderstorms, hail, rain, and wind gusts of up to 100 kilometres per hour. 😳

By midnight, most of the turbulence will have passed the Netherlands — but to the Western half of the country, it’s set to return the next morning.

In all provinces but Brabant, Limburg, Gelderland, Overijssel and Drenthe, code yellow still applies on the morning of January 12 due to strong winds.

Take cover

Although there will be no more thunderstorms on the morning of January 12, the code yellow warning is valid until 10 AM.

Due to winds of up to 90 kilometres per hour, experts advise people to work from home as much as they can on Thursday. 💨

“If you do have to hit the road, keep in mind that driving conditions during a heavy downpour are different,” they warn.

