4200 new jobs will be coming to the Netherlands as a result of companies relocating from Brexitland to the Netherlands. Compared to the year before, double the number of companies from the UK relocated to the Netherlands in 2019, RTL Nieuws reports.

The majority of these companies are multinationals looking to continue trading within the EU after Brexit comes into effect next December. The Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency (NFIA), a part of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate has been working hard to attract these Brexit refugees to the Netherlands.

Mostly companies in the service industry

Most of these companies provide services, ranging from Fintech to IT to media and advertising. The TV channel Discovery and the credit rating agency AMBest both relocated to Amsterdam as a result of Brexit.

How much money will these companies actually bring to the Netherlands?

So what about the hard figures? How much money will these companies actually bring to the Netherlands? Well, quite a bit, if estimations are to be believed. Since the Brexit referendum, 140 companies have transferred from the UK to the Netherlands, with over half of them making the move just last year- 78 in total. Over three years, the new companies are expected to add 4200 jobs and 375 million euros to the national economy.

If we look at the amount of international companies coming to the Netherlands in general in 2019, the figures are even more impressive. Over 400 multinationals started operating out of the Netherlands, creating 14,000 jobs and 4.3 billion euros worth of investment.

More companies are likely to follow over the next year

NFIA is currently talking to over 400 companies who are thinking about relocating to the Netherlands from Britain, and expects a large portion of them to eventually do so. Although the UK is attempting to negotiate a new trade agreement with the EU, both NFIA and the companies themselves are sceptical about this being completed before the year’s transition period is up. Accordingly, NFIA guesses that many companies will move to the Netherlands just to be safe.

