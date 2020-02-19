The southern Dutch festival, Carnival, can expect very typically Dutch weather this weekend. Storm Ellen will bring heavy rain and wind on Saturday and Sunday.

Carnival-goers will face wind and rain this weekend, so although it might not be the costume du jour, bringing an umbrella or a rain jacket with you to the celebrations would be advisable. After all, being soaking wet is infinitely worse than having to carry an umbrella, at least in my opinion.

Wind and rain could disrupt Carnival parades

There will be strong gusts of wind, which could cause a problem for the Carnival parades, particularly on Saturday. And, of course, heavy rain to top it all. The good part is that you don’t need to worry about freezing: it’s going to be once again unseasonably warm this weekend, with temperatures well above 10 degrees. This will only drop down to 8 from Tuesday onwards.

No cold winter this year

A cold winter is really and truly not on the cards for us this year, says Nicolien Kroon from Buienradar in an interview with RTL Nieuws. If you’re craving snow and ice, you ought to head abroad- though not by plane if you want to see snow and ice anywhere in the future. Check out our winter breaks by train for some inspiration in that regard.

Feature Image: Vlad Chetan/Pexels