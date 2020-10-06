Coronavirus hospital admissions are expected to reach 1000 this week, according to Ernst Kuipers of the National Acute Care Network.

This prediction is made based on the steady increase in coronavirus figures throughout the Netherlands. Yesterday alone saw 4,581 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours.

“Based on the infection figures, we expect that the number of hospital admissions will increase further in the coming days,” Kuipers told NU.nl on Sunday.

Current hospitalisations

The number of coronavirus patients currently in hospital wards stands at 715. In addition to this number, 177 patients are in intensive care units, of which 68 were brought into the unit between Sunday and Monday.

This brings hospitalizations due to the virus to 892 people, 59 of which were hospitalized yesterday.

It is also reported that seven more people died from the virus between Sunday and Monday.

Cases continue to increase

Sunday was the first day in which cases exceeded more than 4,000 and with Monday’s figures at 4,581, it seems that Kuipers prediction will be easily reached.

It is also important to note that there is usually a delay in getting figures to reach the RIVM, especially over the weekend. Today’s release of weekly figures is therefore expected to be high.

