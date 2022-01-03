Primary and high schools to open again next Monday — universities remain closed

After sending school children a week earlier into the Christmas holiday, the Dutch cabinet has decided today to re-open primary and high schools next Monday. 🎒

The Dutch Outbreak Management Team (OMT) has approved the decision, highlighting the importance of education for young children (and maybe some quiet time for their parents? 😂)

Universities and other higher education facilities, however, will have to remain closed until new lockdown measures are announced on January 14, reports the NOS.

In fear of Omicron

The Dutch government decided to close schools earlier for Christmas because of uncertainties regarding the new Omicron variant.

Despite a downward trend in infections over the last couple of weeks, numbers are especially high amongst younger children who don’t keep their distance from one another.

What do you think of this decision? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image: FamVeldmann/Depositphotos

