All travellers flying from an orange or red risk area abroad to the Netherlands must submit a negative coronavirus test from Tuesday, December 29.
Previously, only non-EU residents and travellers from South Africa and the UK were required to provide proof of a negative test.
However, the Dutch government has decided to expand the requirement to include everyone flying to the Netherlands: EU, non-EU, and including Dutch passport-holders.
Where does this apply?
If your next question is: “where is an orange or red risk area?” — well that’s an easy one to answer. Everywhere.
Every single country in the world is currently high-risk, according to the Dutch government. The majority of countries are orange, indicating “only necessary travel.”
What do I need to know about the test?
If you are returning to the Netherlands via aeroplane after Tuesday, December 29, you should know:
- you must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR test before boarding.
- the test cannot be more than 72 hours old upon arrival to the Netherlands.
- these requirements apply no matter your passport country, or where you are flying from.
The Dutch government urgently advises you to quarantine for 10 days when you return to the Netherlands, even if you have a negative test result.
And if you’re travelling to the Netherlands via train, car, or bus, stay tuned — the government is considering tightening restrictions for people arriving in the country via these methods.