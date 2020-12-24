All travellers flying from an orange or red risk area abroad to the Netherlands must submit a negative coronavirus test from Tuesday, December 29.

Previously, only non-EU residents and travellers from South Africa and the UK were required to provide proof of a negative test.

However, the Dutch government has decided to expand the requirement to include everyone flying to the Netherlands: EU, non-EU, and including Dutch passport-holders.

Where does this apply?

If your next question is: “where is an orange or red risk area?” — well that’s an easy one to answer. Everywhere.

Every single country in the world is currently high-risk, according to the Dutch government. The majority of countries are orange, indicating “only necessary travel.”