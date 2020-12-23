As of today, Dutch citizens and people from other European countries can fly from the UK and South Africa back to the Netherlands, provided they show a negative coronavirus test result.

But the urgent advice for these travelers is to go into a ten day quarantine upon their return regardless of the negative result, reports RTL Nieuws.

Mutated virus

The decision to ban flights from the UK and South Africa was made on the basis of a mutated coronavirus being diagnosed in those countries. This strain of the mutation is reportedly 70% more contagious than previous strains of the virus.

Freight connections

Yesterday, the European Commission urged member states not to abandon the UK, but to reopen critical freight connections. Like the Netherlands, France is opening their borders to Great Britain again for freight traffic, so long as truck drivers have a negative test result from within the previous 72 hours.

Extending testing regulations

The Dutch cabinet want to implement a negative test requirement for more countries as soon as possible. Dutch and European citizens traveling from these countries would also have to provide a negative test result. Cabinet’s urgent advice to travel only if necessary remains in place.

New mutation in Amsterdam

Two confirmed cases of the new coronavirus strain have been found in Amsterdam now, one of which did not appear to have traveled to the UK. But Health Minister De Jonge is not too concerned about it. “We don’t think it will be very widespread, not comparable to the English situation,” he said.

Coronavirus figures broke records yesterday in Great Britain, with 36,804 new infections. The speed of the spread is likely due to the new virus strain.

