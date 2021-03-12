The Dutch Ministry for Health, Welfare and Sport is now working on plans to build 100 additional test streets throughout the Netherlands. Unlike GGD test locations, these streets will be used by people who want to attend large scale events.

The test streets will be used by those who wish to go to events such as concerts, sports competitions or even just a trip to the cinema.

These “party test lanes” will be run by Stichting Open Nederland, a collaboration of Dutch companies. The GGD will not be in charge of these test locations as they must focus on testing those with coronavirus symptoms.

Party test lanes

In these “party test lanes,” attendees will undergo a rapid test. For the time being, this service will be free as rapid tests are much cheaper than PCR tests. However, the price may rise to a few euros, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health tells the NOS.

A green tick

During the test, recipients will be given a QR code and the test results will be logged on the new CoronaCheck app. Those attending an event will then show security their QR code (as seen on the app) upon entry.

Security will scan the QR code which will indicate whether or not the person received a green tick (meaning they are negative for coronavirus). This green tick will then act as part of a person’s ticket into an event. In order to receive the tick (or no tick), you must be tested by Stichting Open Nederland.

This system of checking will be tested this weekend at the Back to Life festival in Biddinghuizen.

No DigiD needed

People without a DigiD are currently not able to register on the CoronaCheck app. However, this is expected to change soon.

In order to prevent fraud, your initials and date of birth on your ID will be checked against the information given on your CoronaCheck app while you are at the test street. A spokesperson for the Ministry of Health explains that “this prevents someone from entering the green checkmark of his neighbour” for example.

Not until mid-April

While outgoing Minister for Health, Hugo De Jonge, hopes to have certain areas open to the public again by April, the new test streets will not be completed until at least mid-April, the Ministry of Health believes.

The 100 locations will also be spread more widely across the Netherlands, meaning that anyone who wants to get tested may have to travel a bit to find their nearest location.

