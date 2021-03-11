More good news for the Dutch vaccination strategy. The European Medicines Agency approved the coronavirus vaccine developed by the Leiden pharmaceutical company Janssen.

The Netherlands had ordered 11.3 million doses of this one-shot vaccine for this year. Three million doses are expected to come in the second quarter of 2021, reports the NOS.

This is a promising development — especially in the light of the outgoing Health Minister Hugo de Jonge’s claims that anyone in the Netherlands who wants to be vaccinated will be able to get the first jab by July.

Fourth approved vaccine

The Janssen vaccine is the fourth approved coronavirus vaccine after Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, and AstraZeneca.

Unlike the previous three vaccines, Janssen only requires one dose to provide full vaccination against a serious case of coronavirus. Another one of its advantages is that it can be stored at refrigerator temperature.

Who will get the Janssen vaccine?

People aged between 18 and 60 with no underlying medical conditions will most likely be the ones vaccinated with the Janssen vaccine. People with underlying medical conditions in the same age group may also be eligible.

According to the Medicines Protection Board, the vaccine is 67% effective after two weeks. The effectiveness in preventing a serious case of coronavirus is 85% and the vaccine can be up to 100% effective in preventing coronavirus-related death.

The United States is already using the Janssen vaccine. As for the Netherlands, the outgoing health minister expects the first doses to be available in April. Larger quantities will be delivered in May.

