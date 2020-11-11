With numbers spiking higher in particular areas, cabinet was considering stricter measures for certain regions last week. However, these measures won’t be going into effect after all.

Rotterdam-Rijnmond, Zuid-Holland-Zuid and Twente were potentially facing the closure of secondary schools and regional curfews. There were also discussions about restricting retail shops. But Minister De Jonge of Public Health announced that these measures are no longer under consideration.

De Jonge explained that numbers are rising less quickly in these areas now, so stricter measures will not be necessary, reports NOS. “The corner has been taken, but the descent has not yet been initiated well enough,” De Jonge said.

Catering

Cabinet announced at the end of October that the catering industry would be closed until at least December. De Jonge has now announced that this will probably last until mid-December. This means restaurants and bars could potentially open again over Christmas, but whether this will happen or not is yet to be decided on by cabinet.

Two-week measures come to an end

Certain measures intended to last only two weeks will not be renewed at the end of this week. Libraries, cinemas and museums will therefore be open again next week.

However, Prime Minister Rutte and Health Minister De Jonge will be holding another press-conference on Tuesday. De Jonge warned against too much optimism. “We must first hold on to the decline and remain vigilant, because the number of 4,700 new infections per day is still much too high.”

Feature Image: European People’s Party/Wikimedia Commons/CC2.0