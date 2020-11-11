Dutch political parties D66, DCA, and ChristianUnie want the EU to enforce an arms embargo against Turkey, Reports NOS. It would be a punitive measure toward the NATO ally for their involvement in armed conflicts in Libya and the Eastern Mediterranean.

During today’s budget debate with the Ministry of Affairs, the parties will be tabling a motion regarding the desired embargo. The Turkish government has been in violation of international law with its regional conflicts and illegal drilling of oil belonging to Greece.

“We must protect innocent civilians”

Some Dutch MPs believe the cabinet should push for an EU-wide arms embargo. Martijn van Helvert from CDA says that “It is bad that we have to, but we want the EU to impose an arms embargo on our NATO ally. We must protect innocent civilians.”

“Time and again Turkey has crossed the line,” says ChristianUnie MP Joël Voordewind. He continues, “It is time for firm measures.”

D66 member Sjoerd Sjoerdsma agrees: “If Erdogan foments military conflict instead of promoting stability, we must draw a clear line: no more weapons to Turkey as long as this continues.”

Feature Image: Geralt/Pixabay