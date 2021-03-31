Do it yourself: coronavirus self-tests can now be bought in Dutch pharmacies

NewsHealth
Sarah O'Leary
Sarah O'Leary
Photo-of-pharmacist-Netherlands
Image: National Cancer Institute/Unsplash https://unsplash.com/photos/byGTytEGjBo

Today, the first coronavirus self-test kits can be bought from Dutch pharmacies. The tests take just 15 minutes to yield a result and are less intrusive than traditional PCR tests. 

The tests can currently be bought from a selection of pharmacies across the Netherlands. By the end of April, they are expected to become more widely available in supermarkets and other stores.

READ MORE| Dutch government to bring in 100 “party test streets” for large scale events

An approved rapid test now for sale in the Netherlands. Image: Roche/Supplied

How do self-tests work?

The self-test does not require you to stick the cotton swab far up your nose. Instead, you insert the swab into the beginning of your nasal cavity for 15 seconds, twisting about four times — blegh.

You then take the cotton swab and insert it into a provided test tube of liquid, turning the swab and liquid upside down until the swab absorbs the liquid. Next, remove the swab and drop the liquid onto a test plate and wait no longer than fifteen minutes — after this time you test result may no longer be valid.

What next?

If you test positive, it’s time to grab your face mask and head to the nearest GGD test center, where you will undergo a PCR test.

If you test negative, you can breathe a sigh of relief — but it is worth noting that these tests are only 84% accurate, so proceed with caution, keep your distance, and keep washing your hands.

Jaap van Dissel, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Control at the RIVM, warns that a negative result does not mean that you can forget the current safety guidelines. If you do, “you have a greater chance of spreading in such a situation,” he tells the NOS.

What are your thoughts on this latest coronavirus test? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image: National Cancer Institute/Unsplash

Previous articlePhoto Story: Can’t see this year’s tulip mania? We’ve brought the best shots of Dutch tulips to you
Sarah O'Leary
Sarah O'Leary
Sarah originally arrived in the Netherlands due to an inability to make her own decisions — she was simply told by her mother to choose the Netherlands for Erasmus. Life here has been challenging (have you heard the language) but brilliant for Sarah, and she loves to write about it. When Sarah is not acting as a safety threat to herself and others (cycling), you can find her sitting in a corner of Leiden with a coffee, trying to sound witty.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

We’re calling it: it’s officially Rokjesdag! Sunny weather continues in the Netherlands

If you enjoyed languishing in the Dutch sun yesterday, well you're in luck because today is going to be even...
Chloe Lovatt -
Read more

Latest posts

Do it yourself: coronavirus self-tests can now be bought in Dutch pharmacies

Sarah O'Leary -
Today, the first coronavirus self-test kits can be bought from Dutch pharmacies. The tests take just 15 minutes to yield a result and are...

Photo Story: Can’t see this year’s tulip mania? We’ve brought the best shots of Dutch tulips to you

Vedika Luthra -
The Dutch are renowned for their tulips. Each year thousands of tourists flock to the fields of Flevoland and the gardens of Keukenhof to...

We’re calling it: it’s officially Rokjesdag! Sunny weather continues in the Netherlands

Chloe Lovatt -
If you enjoyed languishing in the Dutch sun yesterday, well you're in luck because today is going to be even warmer. Expect highs of...

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X