The Dutch are renowned for their tulips. Each year thousands of tourists flock to the fields of Flevoland and the gardens of Keukenhof to admire the multicoloured blooms.

Tulip season is already in full bloom, beginning in March and blossoming around mid-April. In normal times, we’d encourage you to experience Dutch tulips first-hand.

But of course, these aren’t normal times.

In line with coronavirus regulations, it’s important to remain at home and avoid crowds. For this reason fields are not accepting visitors.

So instead, we thought we’d brighten your day by sharing our favourite photographs from some very talented photographers across the internet.

We’ve teamed up with Kire Hajba, ArdenNL, Aleksandria Rudenko and Erik Krugers to share these photographs with you.

Flowery fields

We’re in awe with Amsterdam-based photographer and videographer, Kire Hajba. Kire has captured some breathtaking shots of tulips.

Now here’s a little colour to get you through the day.

For more beautiful pictures, make sure to follow Kire on Instagram.

Petals galore

Our friend Arden at ArdenNL takes breathtaking shots of Amsterdam and its surrounding area, with gorgeous tulip shots here and there.

For more beautiful shots, check out ArdenNL’s Instagram feed:

Flowery feels

These stunning photographs by Aleksandria Rudenko give us all the good vibes.

Here’s one you only dream of.

For more drop-dead gorgeous shots, follow Aleksandria on her Instagram.

Bird’s eye view

Here are some super cool Aerial shots taken by photographer Erik Krugers. Take a look.

Don’t you wish you were a bird? If just to see these as they were shot?

Be sure to check out Erik’s Instagram feed for more fabulous photographs.

We hope you enjoyed gazing at these splendid sights from the comfort of your own home. And of course, the tulip farmers aren’t going anywhere. They eagerly await their visitors next year.

For more (virtual) sightseeing, check out our little video — enjoy the visuals, and save the touristy tips for next year.

What are your favourite flower varieties? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image: Aleksandria Rudenko/supplied