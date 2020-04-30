The Dutch are renowned for their tulips. Each year thousands of tourists flock to the fields of Flevoland and the gardens of Keukenhof to admire the multicoloured blooms.
Tulip season is already in full bloom, beginning in March and blossoming around mid-April. In normal times, we’d encourage you to experience Dutch tulips first-hand.
But of course, these aren’t normal times.
In line with coronavirus regulations, it’s important to remain at home and avoid crowds. For this reason fields are not accepting visitors.
So instead, we thought we’d brighten your day by sharing our favourite photographs from some very talented photographers across the internet.
We’ve teamed up with Kire Hajba, ArdenNL, Aleksandria Rudenko and Erik Krugers to share these photographs with you.
Flowery fields
We’re in awe with Amsterdam-based photographer and videographer, Kire Hajba. Kire has captured some breathtaking shots of tulips.
Now here’s a little colour to get you through the day.
For more beautiful pictures, make sure to follow Kire on Instagram.
Happy birthday to our King! 🤴 Amsterdam celebrated King’s Day (Koningsdag) for the first time in 2014, after the inauguration of King Willem-Alexander on 30 April 2013 (what was then still Queen’s Day). The royal celebrations were first held on 31 August 1885 in honour of the birth of Queen Wilhelmina, and the Queen’s Day (Koninginnedag) tradition was born. After Wilhelmina’s daughter (Juliana) succeeded to the throne in 1949, the day was changed to 30 April in accordance with the new Queen's birthday. When she became queen, the now Princess Beatrix chose to retain the day in honour of her mother but as of 2014, King’s Day is officially celebrated on 27 April (the king’s birthday).
Petals galore
Our friend Arden at ArdenNL takes breathtaking shots of Amsterdam and its surrounding area, with gorgeous tulip shots here and there.
For more beautiful shots, check out ArdenNL’s Instagram feed:
Flowery feels
These stunning photographs by Aleksandria Rudenko give us all the good vibes.
Here’s one you only dream of.
For more drop-dead gorgeous shots, follow Aleksandria on her Instagram.
Bird’s eye view
Here are some super cool Aerial shots taken by photographer Erik Krugers. Take a look.
Don’t you wish you were a bird? If just to see these as they were shot?
Be sure to check out Erik’s Instagram feed for more fabulous photographs.
📸🚁….Mpro. “Downloading” The flower fields are back in town. Normally spoken thousands of people are going to his fields. But this year wil be different. Stay safe ❤️ . . . . #aerialphotography #dronedaily #droneworld #dronephotography #droneheroes #droneshot #dronestagram #dronelife #dronefly #dronepic #dronepics #dronephoto #drone #djiphantom #aerialphoto #picoftheday #pictures #djispark #photo #phantom #drone #dronerich #dronegear #droneoftheday #dronefaq #dronedaily #droneengine #dutch #flowers #netherlands
We hope you enjoyed gazing at these splendid sights from the comfort of your own home. And of course, the tulip farmers aren’t going anywhere. They eagerly await their visitors next year.
Due to Covid-19 travel plans has changed. Many of you were planning to travel to The Netherlands to see the flower fields in bloom. Unfortunately this isn’t possible this year. And many of you won’t see the flower field in full bloom. . This week the @dutchdaffodils and the Tulips in Holland family teamed up to create something for all people who suppose to travel to The Netherlands. You may miss The Netherlands, but we miss you too! . This Sunday we spend with our families in the flower field to create something special for you. We headed the tulips a bit earlier to write this message. From our families to yours! . We hope that this brighten your day a bit and we hope to see you next year! Much love! ❤️ . @dutchdaffodils & Tulips in Holland #travel digitally to the #tulipsinholland spring 2020 tulipsinholland.com
For more (virtual) sightseeing, check out our little video — enjoy the visuals, and save the touristy tips for next year.
What are your favourite flower varieties? Let us know in the comments!
Feature Image: Aleksandria Rudenko/supplied