The RIVM has published the latest count of coronavirus cases in the Netherlands. The new number is 14697 cases. This is an increase of 1083 cases since yesterday’s count, with 166 more deaths (total: 1339) and 625 more hospitalizations (5784 in total).
These numbers are somewhat higher than those reported yesterday, but it’s important to remember that the numbers might be off by a bit, as the RIVM itself also has reported. Testing is not widespread enough to give us a good idea of how many people are infected, and recoveries are not currently being recorded. Furthermore, deaths and hospitalisations are not always reported on the day they occur.
What is important is the number of intensive care units that are left, because having enough capacity is crucial to stopping unnecessary deaths. Currently, there are 1400 beds available across the country, with 1191 being filled yesterday. The Netherlands also has an agreement with Germany, which will take some of our IC patients if we run out of beds.
Today 1191 patients related to the #coronavirus are on the intensive care. The reserved capacity has been increased to 1400.
The graph shows the theoretical framework of 'flattening the curve' applied to the Dutch scenario. #coronavirusNL #covid19NL pic.twitter.com/2ahnJBqeEd
— TAG (@itsTAGofficial) April 1, 2020
Feature Image: DutchReview/Canva