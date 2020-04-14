The RIVM has published the latest numbers on the coronavirus in the Netherlands. As of today, Tuesday, April 14, there are a total of 27,419 cases in the country with 868 new cases. There are also 210 new hospitalisations and 122 new deaths reported.

The numbers for hospitalisations and mortality are a bit higher than yesterday, and that was more or less expected as Tuesday usually sees a hike in stats due to delayed reporting from the weekend. IC-units are also freeing up, here is yesterday’s number:

Today 1338 patients related to the #coronavirus are on the intensive care. This is 22 less than yesterday and the second consecutive day with a decrease of occupied IC beds. #coronavirusNL #covid19NL #coronaNederland pic.twitter.com/ATt6nLW0Em — TAG (@itsTAGofficial) April 13, 2020

The number of cases in the Netherlands continues to rise, as the police are giving out fines left and right to people breaking social distancing measures.

700,000 euros worth of fines given over the past weekend

With good weather and an extended weekend, it was not unexpected that people would go out during this Easter break. Nevertheless, people must still respect the necessary distance imposed by social distancing measures.

The police was busy over this weekend handing out fines to people not respecting the rules, raking up an impressive 700,000 euros worth of fines. We hope that the money is put to good use in tackling the coronavirus outbreak.

The Dutch have a longstanding tradition of going to mind-numbing-DIYstores and 'meubel boulevards' on Easter Monday. On behalf of the country we would like to apologize for this 🙊 #SocialDistancing #StayAtHomepic.twitter.com/SBH33gEfr5 — DutchReview (@Dutchreviewing) April 13, 2020

Tulip bulbs cut to dissuade visitors

The tulip fields are in full bloom and filled with vibrant colours. Sadly, people are flocking to witness this beauty of nature.

To dissuade visitors from coming, some owners of the fields have ended up cutting down the tulip bulbs. While this is a saddening decision, it is necessary to do so in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus even further.

Calls to freeze rent by left-wing parties

Some left-wing parties have asked the House of Representatives to consider freezing rents during the coronavirus outbreak.

As the outbreak has affected people’s jobs and incomes, the purpose of this measure is to protect those who are financially vulnerable due to the situation. Requests have also been made to cancel all evictions for the time being.

