The RIVM has published the latest count of coronavirus numbers in the Netherlands for today, June 7. We’ve also taken the numbers from Saturday for this update, so what follows now are the numbers for both days.

While summer is quickly approaching and all the extra sunshine might make us more relaxed, it’s important to not dismiss the threat the coronavirus still poses.

The newest count of cases reveals 422 new cases of coronavirus reported over the weekend, with 183 cases on Saturday and 239 cases reported today. Ever since the crisis began in February, there’s been a total of 47,574 registered cases in the country.

Severe cases of coronavirus lead to 7 patients ending up in the hospital these past two days, where they are now receiving medical care in ICU’s.

Unfortunately, the virus continues to claim lives, with 8 more people passing away within the last 48 hours. Throughout the Netherlands, 6,013 people have lost their lives to the virus.

Minks with coronavirus at farms are currently being culled

On several farms, minks infected with coronavirus are currently being culled, reports NOS. The minks have also infected employees of the farms and that is one of the main reasons behind the fact that they are being culled.

Animal rights organizations tried last Friday to save the lives of the minks in court but unfortunately have failed. The animals are placed in boxes where carbon monoxide is injected. Mink farms are to be forbidden in the Netherlands in 2024.

Mass celebrated after three months in Boekel

The Saint Agatha Church in Boekel is celebrating mass for the first time after three months. The small community in Boekel was very affected by the coronavirus, as the village has many elderly.

The deacon of the church, Henk Van Thiel, reports that many of the residents are still afraid to come to mass due to fears over coronavirus, Omroep Brabant reports. Understandably so, as van Thiel had to do 30 funerals, all coronavirus related, in a very short timespan. Hopefully, for this small community, their celebration of mass will pave the way back to normality.

Feature Image: DutchReview/Canva