On Saturday, a 32-year-old Georgian man infected with coronavirus was arrested for attempted aggravated assault at Schiphol airport.

The man had flown into Schiphol from Georgia and wanted to board a flight to Malta. He was checked by an airline employee at the gate, who found he was carrying a letter stating he’d tested positive for coronavirus.

Man wil op vliegtuig stappen terwijl hij besmet is met Corona. In overleg met @OMNoord_Holland door de Marechaussee aangehouden voor poging zware mishandeling. https://t.co/q4sbJUcJ4y pic.twitter.com/76HQxJAdp9 — Koninklijke Marechaussee (@Marechaussee) November 15, 2020

The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee wrote on social media, “The man was immediately quarantined and arrested by the police officer.” The Public Prosecutor North-Holland is currently leading an investigation into the case.

Feature Image: Defensie/Wikimedia Commons/CC1.0