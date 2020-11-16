On Saturday, a 32-year-old Georgian man infected with coronavirus was arrested for attempted aggravated assault at Schiphol airport. 

The man had flown into Schiphol from Georgia and wanted to board a flight to Malta. He was checked by an airline employee at the gate, who found he was carrying a letter stating he’d tested positive for coronavirus.

The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee wrote on social media, “The man was immediately quarantined and arrested by the police officer.” The Public Prosecutor North-Holland is currently leading an investigation into the case.

Follow DutchReview on Facebook for more news in the Netherlands.

Feature Image: Defensie/Wikimedia Commons/CC1.0

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.