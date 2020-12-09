Another explosion has gone off at a Polish supermarket, this time in the Beverhof Shopping Center in Beverwijk, a half-hour drive from Amsterdam.

This store carries the same name as the supermarkets hit in Aalsmeer (also in North Holland) and Heeswijk-Dinther (in North Brabant) yesterday, reports NOS.

Police are investigating whether the explosion in Beverwijk, which went off at 5:15 AM this morning, has any connection to the explosions from yesterday.

The damage

Stones lie in the streets outside the Beverwijk supermarket, and the back wall is most damaged. But a police spokesperson has confirmed that no one was injured since no one lives in or above this mall. The building is still structurally sound.

Flinke schade in Heeswijk-Dinther na de explosie vannacht bij een Poolse supermarkt. 20 omwonenden mogen nu weer terug naar hun huis. pic.twitter.com/fzHszXIZne — Vincent van Rijn (@VincentvanRijn_) December 8, 2020

