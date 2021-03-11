Dutch police officer stabbed in face after approaching two young men breaking curfew

A police officer in Groningen was left seriously injured last night after he was stabbed in face by two young men on their bikes.

It is understood that the officer had approached the two offenders at around 10PM last night in the area of Houtenlaan as they were breaking curfew. However, the officer was quickly attacked and stabbed in the face.

The two young men ran on foot from the scene. A second police officer who was present could not chase the perpetrators as she had to provide first-aid to her colleague.

An appeal

The police are now looking for the two offenders who are described as “two white boys dressed in dark clothes, one with a rolled up cap on the other curly hair and a backpack.”

1/2 – De hulpdiensten zijn vanavond massaal aanwezig geweest bij een incident aan de Van Houtenlaan in de wijk Helpman in #Groningen. Wat er zich precies heeft afgespeeld is momenteel nog onduidelijk. Eén persoon werd met spoed met overgebracht naar het ziekenhuis. pic.twitter.com/gaBcmWUuwF — Joey Lameris (@JoeyLameris) March 10, 2021



The description and an appeal for information were sent out using Burgernet (a citizen network that can aid police by reporting of they saw anything in their area.) However the perpetrators have not been found yet.

Police have launched an investigation into the attack and the area has been cordoned off for forensic examination.

Feature Image: Dutchmen Photography/Shutterstock.com