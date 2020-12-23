An Albert Heijn employee in Amsterdam had to be rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the neck by a man he got in an argument with in the store. The man fled the scene of the stabbing and police are still on the search for him.

The reason behind the stabbing was initially uncertain, with eyewitnesses telling news sources that it was a row over the wearing of face masks. Police, however, doubted this to be the reason behind the stabbing.

“In all the conversations I have had with my colleagues, including those on the spot, the word mondkapje (mouth mask) has never been mentioned,” a policeman told the NOS.

Drill rap

However, it later surfaced that the motivation behind the stabbing was a long-running quarrel between different drillrap groups in the city.

Drillrap is a musical genre that originated from Chicago and England. Fans of the music sometimes form gangs and make videos in which they stand in a certain area of a city and show that they are carrying knives.

In their videos, the gangs often challenge each other and sometimes these challenges come to fruition when one gang member stabs a member of an opposing gang.

The victim is believed to be a member of the drillrap group “Z42” from the K-neighborhood in the Bijlmer and the perpetrator is said to belong to a group called “FOG’s Rivals”, RTL Nieuws reports. Police are still looking for him.

In een supermarkt aan de Helmholzstraat is iemand neergestoken. De gewonde is met spoed naar een ziekenhuis overgebracht. De politie is in de omgeving op zoek naar een verdachte. De recherche en forensische specialisten zullen onderzoek doen. Motief nog onduidelijk. — Politie Amsterdam eo (@Politie_Adam) December 22, 2020



Friends of the victim say the attack was unfair as he could not defend himself without his knife. On social media, reports of the stabbing are being shared with the caption “fogwinning.”

