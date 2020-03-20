Last year on March 18, just about a year ago, 38-year-old Gökmen T. shot and killed four people and injured several others in an Utrecht tram attack. A court in Utrecht has sentenced the perpetrator to life in prison today, NOS reports.

The prosecution team had demanded a life sentence against the perpetrator earlier this month, commenting upon the gravity of the attack’s impact: residents in Utrecht were told not to leave their homes – and it became evident that attacks could take place in any neighbourhood.

Furthermore, surviving relatives had suffered “an indescribable amount.” The prosecutors also noted that the perpetrator did not display any signs of guilt or regret for what he had done, and that “the risk of repetition was sky high.”

Disrespectful and rude in Court

During his trial, Gökmen T. was disrespectful in Court, refusing to answer questions for four days, then showing his middle fingers to the judges, spitting on his lawyer and making kissing gestures to the prosecutors during the trial. Additionally, he laughed when the victims’ relatives spoke.

Impact of coronavirus on the case

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, typical court proceedings have had to be adjusted. In the Gökmen T trial, not all surviving relatives of victims and those injured in the attack were present in Court. Neither was Gökmen T for that matter (since his presence would mean a whole team of other people having to attend as well).

Overall, few were present. The only people in Court were: the judge, a prosecutor, eight surviving relatives as well as victims. The lawyers as well as several journalists, sat in separate rooms.

Were you in Utrecht at the time of the shootings last year? Tell us about your experience in the comments.

Ad

Feature Image: Hansmuller/Wikimedia Commons