Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Netherlands is taking serious measures to limit the spread of the virus: these include closing courts, mosques and halting the admission of asylum seekers.

From Tuesday onwards, courts in the Netherlands will be closed. As of now only the most pressing cases are currently being handled, according to the NOS. These include cases in which a decision is absolutely necessary in order to adhere to the rights of suspects or litigants. These include the arrangement of detention of suspects, bankruptcies, hearings concerning public care and family matters such as supervision.

And even in such instances, public spectators will not be permitted in; the cases will be held remotely as much as possible (i.e. via video or telephone).

Furthermore, community service orders will also be suspended from tomorrow till April 6 at the least.

Gökmen T Sentencing

During this period, one of the most anticipated sentences will be made in the case against Gökmen T, who confessed to the shooting of four people in a tram in Utrecht last year. A decision will be made this Friday.

Mosques are closed

All mosques in the Netherlands will be closed at the present, as decided by the regional Islamic organizations after consultation. These measures will apply (at least) until April 6.

Asylum seekers no longer admitted