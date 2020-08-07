Dozens of Eindhoven police spent last night searching for a man with an axe.

The man used the weapon to threaten people near an Aldi supermarket around 9 PM on Thursday, before driving away in a car. At least 15 police cars were dispatched in search of the man, as well as police dogs and a helicopter.

Wij kregen vanavond een melding van een verdachte situatie in #Eindhoven waarbij een persoon met bijl iemand bedreigde. Na een achtervolging heeft deze persoon zijn auto in de op de #Oirschotsedijk verlaten en is een maisveld ingevlucht. Met oa speurhonden zijn we aan het zoeken pic.twitter.com/Fyy40Qfwjw — Politie Oost-Brabant (@politieob) August 6, 2020

Police searched for the car by license plate, and when it was spotted later in the evening a chase ensued. It ended on the Oirschotsedijk, where the man fled on foot into a cornfield.

In spite of search efforts, police say around midnight the suspect managed to get away. They will continue to search.

Follow DutchReview on Facebook for more Dutch news.

Ad

Featured image: DutchReview/Canva