Two men who committed murder back in 2018, who are supposed to now serve their sentence of 20 years, have disappeared.

The police are asking for any leads on the case, and the men are known in the media as the ‘flat jumpers’, reports NOS. The two men are Azzeddine Azahaf (28) and Anel Bijedic (29).

Police are asking for help

The police have requested help with the case, asking the public to call their investigation tip hotline, if the men are seen anywhere. Any whereabouts of the place where they are hiding are also requested.

The police have stressed that if you do see them to not approach them on your own, but to call 112, as the suspects are armed and dangerous.

Flat jumpers

Back in 2018, the police chased them down to the flat where they committed the murder, and in an attempt to escape from the police, they jumped out the window from the third floor, leading them to have the nickname ‘flat jumpers.’

Ad

Questions have been raised about why two murderers were able to escape with such apparent ease.

Wat een systeem in Nederland! Dit is toch frustrerend voor alle mensen die deze mannen hebben gevolgd, opgepakt en hebben behandeld in #Breda #OpsporingVerzocht

Twee veroordeelde moordenaars uit Breda spoorloos, politie vraagt tips /via @NOS https://t.co/L8jxxgtjh3 — Pas van Eeten (@Pasvaneeten) April 15, 2020

They were detained for a year and a half after that and were released in October 2019 pending their trial. On April 9, 2020, they were sentenced to 20 years in prison, but have since run away.

Feature Image: Opsporing Verzocht