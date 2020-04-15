Over the first two days of this week, the temperature dropped significantly and perhaps you reconsidered putting away your winter gear last week. But fear not, from today onwards the sun is back out and here to stay for a while.

Last week, it appeared as if the whole country was out and about. The temperature soared over 23 degrees: it seemed that winter was well behind us. Hello, Spring. But on Monday and Tuesday, the sky was cloudy and the air cold due to frigid winds blowing from the North Sea.

15 degrees and higher this week

Now things are looking up. RTLNieuws reports that starting today the temperature will reach 15 degrees and will be sunny.

Tomorrow, temperatures will rise to between 19 and 20 degrees, which is higher than the average spring temperature of 13 degrees. Friday will be slightly colder, with an average of 16 degrees.

During the weekend, it is expected to be somewhat cloudy but warmer/sunnier weather will resume during the week.

Keep the coronavirus measures in mind

Although the sun’s out and it’s perhaps tempting to take advantage of the outdoors, keep in mind that we are still in the midst of a pandemic. This means that if you do decide to take advantage of the warm weather, make sure to respect the measures in place (keeping a distance of 1.5 meters, no groups larger than three people).

And if possible, stay indoors as much as you can.

These measures are difficult, restricting and sometimes frustrating. But they are in place for a reason, and as hard as they might be, we are still obliged to respect them for ourselves and for those around us.

How are you taking advantage of the sun (in a corona-friendly way?) Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image: Abuzer van Leeuwen/supplied.