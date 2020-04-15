The RIVM has published the latest numbers on the coronavirus in the Netherlands. As of today, Wednesday, 15 April, there are a total of 28,153 (confirmed) cases in the country with 734 new cases. There are also 188 new hospitalisations, bringing the total to 9127, and 189 new deaths reported, bringing the total to 3134.

The number of deaths is higher than we have come to expect over the last few days, but it is good to see that the number of hospitalisations is significantly less than yesterday.

As of yesterday, Tuesday, the numbers for the week prior were fully up to date. As you might know, there is often a delay in reporting deaths and hospitalisations, but this becomes accurate each week on Tuesday for the week before, according to the RIVM.

What’s happening with the ICU beds?

As of yesterday, the number of filled IC beds was 1303, which is way under capacity. It is also the third day in a row that we have seen a decrease in the number of occupied IC beds. Hopefully this is a sign of the curve flattening.

Today 1303 patients related to the #coronavirus are on the intensive care. This is 35 less than yesterday and the third consecutive day with a decrease of occupied IC beds. #coronavirusNL #covid19NL #coronaNederland pic.twitter.com/31WGGlPybt — TAG (@itsTAGofficial) April 14, 2020

What else is going on with coronavirus in the Netherlands?

Student housing units do not qualify as households

Seventeen students were fined this weekend for being out in public together, raising the question of whether those who live in student housing together should be counted as households or not. According to the police, they do not. But do students really deserve the condemnation they received from the public about this?

What will King’s Day look like this year?

From bells to national anthems to a special NOS broadcast, the details of this year’s King’s Day have been revealed. Of course, it’s going to be very different from usual, but hopefully will still be a heartwarming day. What are your plans for celebrating it (indoors)?

Least boring jigsaw puzzle ever

A woman discovered a jigsaw puzzle box full of ecstasy pills in her garage, while doing a bit of spring cleaning. She reported the find to the police, and explained that she had received the package in the mail four years ago, and hadn’t known what to do with it, so just kept it in the shed.

Delft students create ventilator design in just three weeks

Within three weeks, students at TU Delft have created a ventilator design, in order to help with the potential shortage of ventilators as a result of coronavirus. The government has put in an order of 500 machines with them, which should be delivered by the end of April.

