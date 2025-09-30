💰 Want to make your money work for you? Check the best investment apps in the Netherlands!

These fries were just crowned the tastiest in the world (and you can find them in Leiden and Utrecht!)

We can confirm, they're delicious 😋

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
Last updated
1 minute read
Image: DutchReview/Supplied
There are very few things in the news these past weeks that call for celebration, but thanks to one Dutchman and his fries, we can take out the party hats (and our plates.)

Siem van Bruggen, owner of Dapp Frietwinkel, has won the world French fry championship, with his frietjes (fries) crowned the lekkerste (tastiest) in the world.

The competition, which took place in Arras, France, saw 33 chefs compete across five different categories, such as the “fries sauce” and “creative.”

And Siem? His frietjes won what many would consider the most important prize: the tastiest fries.

The secret lies in the oil

So, what makes the tastiest fries? Siem’s secret is to use organic potatoes and fry them with rosemary in vegetable oil.

But that’s not all, because he also uses the triple-fry method, which (as its name suggests) involves cooking the fries three separate times.

READ MORE | A love/hate relationship: the Dutch-Belgian rivalry explained

Speaking with French publication, Ici, Siem says he’s “very happy with this award.” As an office based in Leiden, we are too, Siem.

Yep, you’ll get these fries in Leiden and Utrecht

Leiden and Utrecht residents can rejoice, because Dapp Frietwinkel has locations in both of these cities.

Have you tried them yet? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image:DutchReview/Supplied
Travelling beyond Europe? Here’s how Simyo’s new data bundles can save you money
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪

