Dutch Quirk #100: use the power of the ‘social police’ (betutteling)

There are several unwritten rules of social etiquette in the Netherlands that Dutchies love to betuttel (patronise) you about, as if they’re high-school teachers.

The Dutch are not shy about telling you that you’re behaving in a socially unacceptable manner. Some even physically demonstrate what you must do.

So take your shopping basket to its designated area, or a Dutchie may tell you, “you have to put this here”, while firmly placing it among the others.

What is it?

Dutchies take pride in taking on the role of the social police to tell you that what you are doing is unacceptable.

Of course, social behaviour is often common-sensical in public spaces. For example, Dutches usually wait for other commuters to step off the train before stepping in themselves.

So when someone acts out of the “correct” order, it’s only human to do a double take.

Most people may just roll their eyes or even pretend they haven’t seen you pick your nose and wipe it on the train seat next to you. Not the Dutch.

Why do they do it?

The Dutch built a society based on respect, acceptance, and efficiency by following the teachings of John Calvin. We suspect this is needed to maintain order in such a tiny, overcrowded country.

Dutches live on top of each other in every sense of the word, so it’s no wonder you can’t escape the watchful eye of your neighbours lurking behind the curtains of their decade-old houses.

Or perhaps they’re just fed up with seeing your rubbish bags out on the streets a few minutes before your rubbish is allowed to be out there.

Pro tip: if you don’t think they saw you, they did. 👀

Why is it quirky?

It’s no surprise that Dutch directness comes into play in these scenarios, as many Nederlanders aren’t afraid of confronting people when they have less than socially acceptable behaviour.

However, some Dutchies take their self-appointed role so seriously that they’d even talk back to actual politie.

Here are a few warning signs to look out for: Waggling fingers

Tutting

Disapproving glares

Tsk-tsking

If you see or hear any of the above, you will be approached by a Dutch “social police” officer, so beware. 🚨

Should you join in?

Nee.

Unless you want to be considered public enemy #1 by all of your peers. Betuttling is the same as being considered a tattle-tale, and no one likes a tattle-tale. 🤫

What do you think of this Dutch quirk? Have you experienced it? Tell us in the comments below!