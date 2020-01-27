From the 8th of February until the 16th of February, work will be done on the railways around Leiden Centraal, causing a whole lot of trouble and hassle to commuters.

NS will complicate the life of many travelers in two weeks from now, as work on the lines will lead to diverted routes as well as taking the bus.

What do we know so far?

ProRail will carry out work on the tracks in the north and east of Leiden Centraal. NS recommends avoiding rush hours during week days on all lines going from, to, and through Leiden Centraal, as well as The Hague Centraal to Rotterdam Centraal and Haarlem to Amsterdam Sloterdijk.

Those travelling from The Hague Centraal to Amsterdam Centraal are advised to take the route via Utrecht Centraal. Rotterdam Centraal to Schiphol to Amsterdam Centraal will be best taken with a direct Intercity train.

Because there will be large crowds of people, travelers are advised to take into account that the trains will be full, and therefore there will be a lack of seating space available. There will also be time delays while travelling, with the Leiden Centraal – Schiphol line having a delay of up to an hour during rush hour. (beware those who are taking a plane)

So how will the travel schedule look like?

There will be no trains running from Leiden Centraal to Alphen aan den Rijn between the 8th of February and 14th of February, buses will be deployed instead.

Buses will be used also during the weekend of 8th and 9th of February, as no trains will pass through Leiden.

Some restrictions will occur during the 8th and 9th of February also on the line between Hoofddorp to Schiphol Airpot towards Amsterdam Zuid.

Intercity trains will be the only ones running on Monday, the 10th of February, passing through Leiden Centraal. Meanwhile, the sprinters going from The Hague Centraal through Leiden towards Haarlem will be replaced by buses.

Fewer trains in general will pass through Leiden from the 10th of February to Friday 14th. It’s best to check the schedule in NS in the days before that week to check exactly which trains will run.

For two hours at night on the 14th and 15th of February there will be no trains passing through Leiden, and there will be further detours.

Finally, between the 15th and 16th of February there will be no trains between Leiden and Haarlem, with buses taking over the line.

It’s best to check out the NS website when this week comes around, as the above schedule might also be subject to change.

