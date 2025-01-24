Deadly ‘choking game’ kills Dutch high school student

His parents want to raise awareness

A high school student from Anna van Rijn College in Nieuwegein has lost his life after participating in a dangerous ‘choking game’.

The NOS reports that no further investigation will occur since no other individuals were involved in the incident. 

Raising awareness of the risks

The ‘choking game’ involves deliberately restricting oxygen to reach a temporary euphoric state. 

The boy’s parents have requested that the school publicly disclose the cause of his death to “warn other parents and draw attention to the life-threatening risks of this or similar challenges.”

Unfortunately, this is not the first time this deadly game has taken a young person’s life.

A teenage boy (16) from Arkel and another boy (15) from The Hague are among the many victims of this deadly challenge.

Over in Amsterdam, a male student (15) was even arrested for holding four other students in a chokehold.

A growing concern

The Dutch Public Prosecution Service warns that the game can lead to severe physical harm or permanent consequences “due to a lack of oxygen in the brain”.

As such, they emphasise that the “consequences of this ‘choking game’ can haunt you for the rest of your life”. 

Support for the community

Anna van Rijn College intends to provide additional support to students and parents during this difficult time.

“We will keep a close eye on how the students are doing in the coming period and provide extra help if necessary,” says the school. 

